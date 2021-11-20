Risk Of Rain 2: Survivors Of The Void Expansion Coming In 2022

Gearbox Publishing has revealed the next expansion for Risk Of Rain 2 as Survivors Of The Void is coming in Q1 2022. Hopoo Games has put together this new expansion with he goal of stretching out the gameplay with some new story elemtns and bigger challenges. The fight is now in your hands as you can now go on the offensive, with a bunch of new stuff to help you out in the process. Here's more info on it as we wait for a date to be confirmed on its release.

The Void is the home dimension of dark creatures. Their power has grown for countless millennia as their hordes of items, weapons, and powerful beings expanded. Cloaked in the aegis of the Void Dimension, their strength is unchecked. As they grow, they are united through the vision of the Harbinger. The door to their world has opened and the power of The Void has been unleashed. Empower two new survivors with Void Items and bring the fight to the crabs! New Content Coming in Survivor s of the Void: Alternate Final Boss & Stage

2 New Survivors

40 New Items – Including an entirely new item-tier exclusive to the expansion

New Game Mode – The Simulacrum

The Simulacrum is a wave-based arena mode set within a Void simulation. It can be played both single and multiplayer and contains any artifacts you've unlocked ready for use. It is an endless mode that only concludes with your simulated demise. You can see the new mode in action in Dev Thoughts #23.

9 New Monsters

2 New Bosses 2 New Elite Types

4 New Stages

3 New Interactables (similar to chests, Scrappers, 3D printers and item containers)

New Music

Additional fixes, changes, and improvements

"All of the new content we try to design for Risk Of Rain 2 is intended to be multiplicative of what's in the game currently – that way there is as much variety as possible each time you play the game," said Paul Morse and Duncan Drummond, co-founders of Hopoo Games. "The new items and survivors, alongside the new Void Item System, will empower players to take content they chase after in a run, and enhance it – or even change it completely. Players will discover a lot of cool new combinations that weren't possible prior to the DLC."