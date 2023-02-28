River Tails: Stronger Together Comes To Early Access In March You'll be able to play River Tails: Stronger Together next month when the game is released on Steam in Early Access.

Gravity Game Arise and developer Kid Onion Studio announced this morning that River Tails: Stronger Together is coming to Steam's Early Access. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a 3D co-op adventure platformer in which you follow the adventures of an unlikely pair of friends with a cat called Furple and a fish called Finn. The two take a journey together that will test their friendship and your skills across multiple areas. The game will officially drop into Early Access on March 16th.

"River Tails: Stronger Together is a 3D co-op adventure platformer with a colorful cartoon aesthetic. Teammates must work together to defeat end-of-level bosses and solve puzzles across a range of natural-world environments. Play either as Furple, the curious and excitable purple kitten, or Finn, the independent fish with a bit of an attitude problem. You'll embark upstream with these unexpected allies, towards the icy mountain where Furple's family are in mortal danger. Can you save them in time? In River Tails, you'll embark on an epic and visually stunning journey across land and water. Explore the flora of uncharted rainforests, immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of river caves, cross the treacherous swamp (if you can!). Only then will you get back to the icy mountain. On your way, you'll encounter a wide range of local wildlife – but be sure to work out which are your friends and which are your enemies before it's too late!"

"Your journey will be filled with innovative and fun river-themed challenges. The further you travel, the more mechanics and puzzles you'll face. To succeed, working with your partner is absolutely vital. You know that saying about teamwork making the dream work? It's a little cliché, but totally true when playing River Tails. They can be pretty scary, but having mastered the key co-op mechanics earlier in the game you will have all necessary skills to defeat these angry enemies. Just keep calm and work together. Bosses aren't evil, but they do have some anger issues for which they should really seek professional help. They are very protective of their turf and aren't best pleased when a lively kitten and a cool-guy fish get too close."