Road 96, A Procedurally-Generated Road Trip Game, Out August 16th

Montpellier-based independent video game development studio DigixArt has developed a new, procedurally-generated road trip game called Road 96. This game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Steam Store, GOG, and Epic Games Store on August 16th. According to the studio, the price for the game will be a "meaningful" $19.96 USD.

In Road 96, you play as one of a variety of youngsters trying to hitch a ride past the borders of your country, where things have gotten pretty bad on a national level. The border is thousands of miles away, in the surrounding mountain ranges. Along the way, your character will meet with some very strange people, events, and encounters. Because the game is procedurally generated, there will be no 100% perfect way to play this game, and no two playthroughs will be exactly alike, making the gameplay a highly personalized and individual experience.

According to a press release put out by DigixArt, Road 96's creative director Yoan Fanise had this to say:

For our third game we wanted to recapture the road movie atmosphere in a video game, a genre that I'm particularly fond of. Our main focus was to recreate the experience of random human encounters, and design an emotional journey that would be both special and fits everyone's tastes. After a lot of prototyping, we managed to build a narrative system that is really promising and powerful.

If you wish to get ahold of this game for the Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store, you can do so on August 16th. The links for the pages for this game that are currently available are above.