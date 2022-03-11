Road 96 Receives Release Date For Xbox & PlayStation

Ravenscourt revealed they now have a new console release date for Road 96 as the game will make its way to both PlayStation and Xbox. Today the team confirmed that the game will officially be released for both current and previous gen models on April 14th, 2022. This will be the complete version of the game along with all of the updates and more, as you can see from the trailer down at the bottom.

Summer 1996, Today is the day. You hit the road. Adventure. Freedom. Escape. Run. Flee the regime. Try to survive. On this risky road trip to the border you'll meet incredible characters and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world. There are thousands of roads across the authoritarian nation of Petria. Which one will you take? Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road trip. The discovery of exciting places, and unusual people on your own personal journey to freedom.

An ever-evolving story-driven adventure inspired by Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho. Made by the award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold. Announced as part of the OMEN Presents initiative from HP Inc.

Moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters, and wacky situations. Set against a backdrop of authoritarian rule and oppression.

A stunning visual style, a soundtrack filled with '90s hits, and a thousand routes through the game combine so each player can create their own unique stories on Road 96.

"We are so proud to have won these, we were hoping for one, five is unbelievable," said Yoan Fanise, CEO & Creative Director at DigixArt. "There is a large audience waiting for innovative experiences nowadays, the gaming world has changed drastically over the last years. Road 96 is a collaborative creation, a reflection of the team's diversity and shows that success is not a matter of a project's size."