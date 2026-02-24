Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AI.VI, Out Of Time

Robot FPS Game AI.VI Confirmed For Mid-March Release

Become a mercenary war robot who has come out of retirement in AI.VI, as the game will launch on PC via Steam in mid-March

Article Summary AI.VI launches March 2026 on Steam, letting players control a retired mercenary war robot.

Combines intense FPS action with tower defense gameplay for unique strategic battles.

Customize loadouts with wild weapons and traps, mixing elements like fire, ice, and electricity.

Face off against evil P.A.S.C.A.L. robots in a rogue-like fight for robotic rebellion and retirement.

Indie game developer Out Of Time and publisher indie.io have confirmed the official launch date for their new robotic FPS, AI.VI. The game recently released a demo for Steam Next Fest, where you play as a retired mercenary war robot who has decided to come out of retirement for one more run. You can check out the latest trailer and info here, as the title will be fully released on Steam on March 18, 2026.

AI.VI

It's been a nice retirement. Mining batteries in the desert might not be the easiest job, but it's better than being scrapped on the frontline. Then the P.A.S.C.A.L. came, an evil intergalactic corporation out to turn every planet in their path into numbers in their accounts. What they didn't expect was that one of the docile mining robots isn't designed to surrender. No, AI.VI is designed for something else: Incredible violence. Combining tower defense with FPS, AI.VI lets you become a one-bot rebellion, out for oil. Select your weapons, build your defenses, make them pay. Return the mines to the miner bots, scrap corporate minions by the thousand, and corner the galactic used parts market for further retirement.

Send your enemies to the scrapheap using your wits, backed by homemade weapons: Pump-action camera, combination pickaxe-crossbows, or a terrifying Jack-in-the-box filled with adorable (but explosive) plushes. Then set up your defenses and scrap corporate drones on an industrial scale – putting a dent in the P.A.S.C.A.L.'s bottom line! Make AI.VI the war robot he was in the past, using a flexible loadout system that lets you play the way you want. Destroy armies up close and personal, automate the dismantling with malicious traps, or blend the two for your own playstyle!

As we all know, our world is made of four elements: fire, ice, corrosion and electricity. Take that, Socrates. And today, you can use them for what they've always been here for: kick ass! Combine elements to create powerful reactions to harm and weaken your enemies, find the strategy that fits your playstyle. Just keep in mind that not everyone is made of the same steel, some may love a nice ice bath. Act like it! It might be much for one man, but not for one robot. Don't worry about AI.VI: He comes from the good old days before planned obsolescence, when a little driver update didn't hurt. This means there's no limit to how powerful AI.VI can get: push the limits, overclock your loadout, combining dozens of weapons and buildings with randomized upgrades to reach truly ridiculous heights of power!

