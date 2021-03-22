Rocket League & Fortnite Announce New Llama-Rama Event

Rocket League and Fortnite have partnered up for a special event as the two worlds collide for the Llama-Rama event. We previously wrote up the recent Kaskade items being added to Rocket League, but now we see the other half of that equation as the two games have come together for a fun celebration. Starting on March 25th at 12pm ET and running until April 9th at 4pm ET, players can complete special Challenges that have been set up in Rocket League for rewards in both that game and Fortnite. What's more, there will be a special concert featuring DJ Kaskade in Fortnite on March 26th, kicking off what we're guessing will be a new string of live concert events in the game for 2021. We got the details below as you have a couple days to prepare for the show!

To celebrate Llama-Rama and Rocket League's musical-themed Season 2, we are also hosting a new Party Royale concert by Grammy-nominated DJ Kaskade. Kaskade was a key part of Rocket League this season, creating an entire EP for the game, and also crossing over into Fortnite by taking over Radio Yonder in-game. To help introduce the next Rocket League Season, Rocket League's Season 3 trailer will be revealed at the end of each Kaskade concert. Rocket League is celebrating the event by bringing a new Kaskade bundle into the Item Shop with custom cosmetics and his latest hit "Miles to Go." More on that here. The concert will air at the following times, and feature new XR elements to teleport players and Kaskade between the worlds of Rocket League and Fortnite. The concert will be taking place at the Main Stage in Party Royale or can be watched via Fortnite's picture-in-picture functionality. It will also be streaming into Houseparty for up to 10 friends to watch together. Friday, March 26, at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 2 PM ET