Rocket League Partners With NFL For Another Super Bowl Bundle

Psyonix has announced they've teamed up with the NFL again to bring the NFL Super Bowl LVII Pack and other football content to Rocket League. The team revealed details today of several packs available in-game right now, all designed to celebrate the big game this weekend as well as all things NFL for those who have a favorite team, whether they be playing on Sunday or not. You can read the details below as these packs will only be available for a short time.

"Huddle up, team—it's time to go over this year's Super Bowl LVII game plan. Join the action as we welcome back the NFL Fan Pack, which offers up NFL Team Decals and matching Items for 32 teams! The Gridiron LTM is back on the schedule, while the NFL Super Bowl LVII Pack offers up a whole new set of Items. This season also brings out some top talent, with NFL Player Decals for Boston Scott, Cam Jordan, and Mecole Hardman Jr. Whether you're throwing bombs down the field or going for a full-team blitz, Gridiron is the perfect way to harness your Super Bowl spirit! Just like in the past, you'll be able to grab the ol' pigskin by touching it, or throw the ball by dodging. Score 3 points by throwing a field goal, or try carrying it into the goal for a 7-point touchdown! Remember: demos are the best friend of any defensive line."

NFL SUPER BOWL LVII PACK (650 CREDITS)

NFL Referee Decal

NFL Game Theme Player Anthem

Super Bowl LVII Goal Explosion

NFL PLAYER DECALS BUNDLE (700 CREDITS)

Levelz Me Decal (Cam Jordan)

Giant Killer Decal (Boston Scott)

The Jet Decal (Mecole Hardman Jr.)

ROCKET LEAGUE NFL FAN PACK (1000 CREDITS)

32 NFL Team Decals

32 NFL Team Antennas

32 NFL Team Player Banners

32 NFL Team Helmet Toppers