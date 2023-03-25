Rocket Takeover Brings Shiny Shadow Grunts To Pokémon GO Today

It seems that a new Team GO Rocket Takeover is bringing not only new Shiny Shadow Pokémon to Leaders but also Grunts in Pokémon GO.

A major change is coming to Pokémon GO today with a new Team GO Rocket takeover. Today, a new era begins for Shadow Pokémon. Previously, Shiny Shadow Pokémon were only obtainable through Team GO Rocket Leaders. Now, all previously Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon will now be obtainable as Shadow Shinies through Grunts. Let's get into the details.

Shadow Regice in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Halfway through the event, a Team GO Rocket Takeover will kick off. Here are the full details for this Pokémon GO event:

  • Date and time: Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
  • New Shadow Legendary: Shadow Regice will be available to encounter after using a Super Rocket Radar, which will be earned through a new Special Research questline, to defeat Giovanni until June 1st, 2023, at 10 AM local time.
  • Team GO Rocket Leader Switch-Up: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra will be using different Pokémon. These include:
    • Cliff: Larvitar
    • Sierra: Murkrow
    • Arlo: Teddiursa
  • Event bonus: 
    • Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at Stops and Balloons
    • Use a Charged TM to help your Shadow Pokémon forget the locked Charged Attack Frustration.
  • New Shadow Pokémon: Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Drifloon.
  • Big Shiny Shadow news: The Pokémon GO blog says, "Also, Pokémon that Trainers rescue from Team GO Rocket Grunts may be Shiny Pokémon—if you're lucky."
  • Field Research: Mysterious Components
  • 12KM Strange Eggs: These will include Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, and Salandit.

Also, live in-game is the Let's GO 2023 event:

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Let's GO 2023 Event:

  • Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
  • Special features:
    • Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event.
    • Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event.
    • Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of the region globally.
    • Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.
  • Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.
  • Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour
  • Raids:
    • Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief
    • Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th, at which point Lugia will take over.
    • Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th, at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.
  • Event bonus: 
    • Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan
    • Double Transfer Candy
    • Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon
    • Meltan-themed Collection Challenge
    • Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023, at 10 AM Local time
    • Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available.

