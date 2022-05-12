Rogue-Lite Shooter Madshot Will Hit Early Access This June

Indie publisher HOOK and developer Overflow revealed this morning that their rogue-lite shooter Madshot is coming to Early Access in June. The game has been in development for a minute now as you will be thrown into a Lovecraftian-like world where you will need to survive through the ever-changing road to get to Cthulhu and beyond. This one is fast-paced and frantic as you equip gun combinations to fight multiple bosses who have various phases that require quick thinking. You can check out more about the game below as the Early Access version will be released on June 9th, 2022.

In search of eternal life you invited forces beyond your understanding. You must invade that abominable eldritch mountain of slushy nastiness known as Chthulhu. Be it your atonement or damnation. Madshot is a fast-paced, acrobatic, rogue-lite shooter. Survive the ever-changing road through Cthulhu and beyond. Equip endless upgrade combinations as you fight your way through horrific monsters and multi-phased boss battles. You won't have the same experience twice in Madshot as the game changes with you and every new playthrough brings new surprises!

The world of madshot is procedurally generated combined with handcrafted levels. Survey the map and choose your path best suited for your build. Explore and uncover secrets, to gain the insight and power needed for survival in this lovecraftian wasteland. Choose between a multitude of weapons and masks to switch up your playstyle, customize your run through countless upgrade combinations. Fight your way through legions of ever more horrifying creatures. Survive epic and dreadful multi-phased boss battles, grab objects in your surroundings and use them to get the upper hand in tricky situations. The world will change as you progress, each replay offers new surprises. Challenges will reward experimentation and increasingly creative play styles, and unlock unique upgrades and weapons.