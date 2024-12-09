Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon Announces Closed Beta Pre-Registrations

You can try out Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon ahead of launch, as the devs are pre-registrating players for a special Closed Beta

Article Summary Join the VRmageddon: Pre-register for the Rogue Piñatas Closed Beta today and get ahead in the action.

Battle VR piñatas in chaotic multiplayer combat with innovative weapons and gadgets.

Survive relentless piñata waves and master new weapons in a post-party apocalyptic world.

Explore secrets, face epic bosses, and team up online in thrilling VR gameplay.

VR developer and publisher Nerd Ninjas has confirmed their latest game, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon, has opened up pre-registrations for Closed Beta. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a multiplayer VR roguelite in which you and others are fighting against evil piñatas that have come to take over the world, all of them looking like various creatures you usually bash for candy. Now you're basing them to save the world.

We actually tried the game out last week with some of the devs and had a lot of fun, as you can choose from several characters who have hunkered down in a garage and are trying to figure out the best way to take them out and push back on the invasion. We got to explore a couple of maps that offered a variety of challenges with two different characters. One of them was an inventor with a gun, so we basically got to the usual wield as time went on, picking up items and upgrades with every kill we made. The other was a brawler with an axe, which was fun just swiping away with the axe to kill everything in our path like we were mowing a lawn. The game offers great challenges, but it's not complete yet, as they need your help in testing it. You can sign up at the link above a sthe game will be coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

After a birthday party goes haywire, the world now faces an onslaught of endless swarms of angry piñatas! As the last line of defense, you are humanity's final hope in the VRmageddon. The mission is simple: Survive the party-apocalyptic world, bashing your way through waves of invading Piñatas!

12+ Weapons to Master: Master creative and diabolical weapons for both close-quarter and long-ranged fights.

Master creative and diabolical weapons for both close-quarter and long-ranged fights. 17+ Ingenious Gadgets: Discover and unlock a wide range of wild gadgets to help you survive the chaos. Combine Gadgets with some Weapons for new Evo Weapons!

Discover and unlock a wide range of wild gadgets to help you survive the chaos. Combine Gadgets with some Weapons for new Evo Weapons! Online Multiplayer: Play solo or team up with friends in an intense cooperative multiplayer mode, where you'll need to work together to survive the relentless onslaught of piñatas.

Play solo or team up with friends in an intense cooperative multiplayer mode, where you'll need to work together to survive the relentless onslaught of piñatas. 6+ Piñata Bosses: Insanely big and monstrous Mega Piñatas will challenge even the most skilled party of fighters. Bring your A game, or A team, if you want to succeed.

Insanely big and monstrous Mega Piñatas will challenge even the most skilled party of fighters. Bring your A game, or A team, if you want to succeed. Hidden Secrets: Find secrets in every Stage by looking high and low and listening well.

