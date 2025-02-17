Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aethermancer, Moi Rai Games, Offbrand Games

Roguelite Monster Training Game Aethermancer Announced

The new roguelite monster training game Aethermancer was revealed earlier this month, as the devs are planning a 2025 release

Article Summary Discover Aethermancer, a roguelite game with monster taming set in the Fractured Ruins, coming in 2025.

Engage in strategic turn-based battles, forging bonds and evolving your monsters after each rebirth.

Harness Aether magic, devise strategies, and explore procedurally generated levels for endless gameplay.

Uncover Terastae's lore, recruit townsfolk, and customize your journey with choices and class unlocks.

Indie game developer Moi Rai Games and publisher Offbrand Games recently announced their latest game in the works, as Aethermancer is aiming for a release sometime this year. This is a monster-tamer title with several roguelike elements mixed into it, as you'll gather mythical creatures from the ever-changing Fractured Ruins to grow them and make them stronger. We have more details on the game below and the trailer above, as the team has said it will be "coming soon," so we're assuming it will be out in some fashion this year.

Aethermancer

Become the Aethermancer and fight alongside mythical creatures. Explore the ever-changing Fractured Ruins, plan your moves in challenging turn-based battles, and watch your Monsters grow stronger from previous lives and defy death! Encounter the monsters of Terastae that defied the virtues of this world and are trapped in a cycle of death and rebirth. Use your special ability as an Aethermancer to form bonds with monsters to guide your party of three through a sprawling world and dangerous battles. Make smart skill choices as your monsters grow stronger and find synergies between your monsters – making everyone truly unique!

Fight ferocious enemies and divine bosses in engaging turn-based battles where every action matters! Manage and harness the four elements of Aether to unleash powerful spells. Consider your synergies and plan your monster's actions. Purge enemy Aether, grind your opponents down with poison, protect your allies with shields, and focus on attacking with the right elements – you can pursue different strategies! But whatever you do, keep a careful eye on the HP of your monsters. If a monster dies in combat, you'll lose it. Permanently. But you have the power to defy death by rebirthing their souls. Don't lose hope! Your monsters might change in the process but will grow stronger from their previous lives. Help your monsters in combat, and as you progress, unlock player classes that allow you to take on different roles as the Aethermancer and turn the tides of combat.

Meet various characters who will help you and your monsters throughout your journey! Uncover their stories and dig into the lore of this world – all fueled by your choices and encounters. Help liven the village up by gathering townsfolk, hearing them out, and doing what only a true Aethermancer can do! Use your Aethermancer abilities to explore, sneak, and fight your way through procedurally generated levels while your monsters gain Worthiness. Keep going until you lose your monsters… then come back stronger and try again!

