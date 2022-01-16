Roguelite Platformer Vagante Is Set For Console Release This Month

Indie developer and publisher BlitWorks revealed their roguelite platformer Vagante will be coming out later this month on console. The game has done well for itself on PC over the years, but now it's time to expand and move into new territory. Specifically for Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game will be released across all three, including next-gen, on January 27th, 2022. You can check out a new trailer below showing off how the game will play on console.

Vagante is a very challenging class-based roguelike with emphasis on combat, the art style uses desaturated but warm colors with a bit of a gritty style, influenced by titles like Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre and Vagrant Story. In the search for an insurmountable treasure, players can join up to 3 other friends locally or online, and face the dangerous dungeons inhabited by fierce creatures and bosses. The quality of the game and the organic growth in the number of players caught the attention of BlitWorks (which has previous experience working on other roguelites with online multiplayer, such as Spelunky 2 and Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition) to port and publish the game to consoles, thus enabling many new players to discover the fascinating world of Vagante. Support for up-to 4 players Local and Online Co-op – Join your friends and jump into the adventure!

– Join your friends and jump into the adventure! Class-based, Choose How You Play – Choose a unique class, skin, and background, then customize your character further as you play with your choice of unique class skills at each level.

– Choose a unique class, skin, and background, then customize your character further as you play with your choice of unique class skills at each level. Procedurally Generated Dungeons – With procedurally generated levels, no two runs are ever the same, allowing for countless hours of gameplay.

– With procedurally generated levels, no two runs are ever the same, allowing for countless hours of gameplay. Permadeath and permanent specializations unlock system – As players progress further in the adventure, they will count with a broader range of playstyles, their characters won't be technically stronger but instead their experience and learnings will make their skills improve over time.

– As players progress further in the adventure, they will count with a broader range of playstyles, their characters won't be technically stronger but instead their experience and learnings will make their skills improve over time. Enchanted Items – Discover magic items that bestow powerful enchantments and game changing abilities.

– Discover magic items that bestow powerful enchantments and game changing abilities. Discover Secrets – Keep track of unlocked classes, backgrounds, music, and more in the Book of Secrets.

– Keep track of unlocked classes, backgrounds, music, and more in the Book of Secrets. Explore a Rich World – Explore four unique areas each with their own set of dangers such as monsters, unique bosses, and traps.

– Explore four unique areas each with their own set of dangers such as monsters, unique bosses, and traps. Tough, but Fair – Play a game designed for players looking for a challenging but rewarding experience.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vagante Official Trailer – Available this 27 of January on PS4|5, XBOX and Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/MtEWR-wWRYA)