Roguelite Puzzler Let's! Revolution! Confirmed For Console Release

Hawthorn Games released a new trailer for Let’s! Revolution!, as the game is set for release in April for multiple consoles.

Article Summary Roguelite puzzler Let's! Revolution! hits consoles April 11, 2024.

New trailer unveils the game will land on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.

Mix of stealth, strategy, and Minesweeper-like puzzles with six characters.

Over 100 items to collect in a world of hand-drawn art and 90s' music.

Indie game developers BUCK and Antfood, along with publisher Hawthorn Games, confirmed their latest game, Let's! Revolution!, is coming this April. The game had already been released for PC last year, bringing a hide-and-seek version of a roguelike puzzler to players looking for something a little different in both genres. Now console players will get their shot at the game as te game will be released on April 11, 2024, for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Let's! Revolution!

Make your way through maze-like puzzles inspired by Minesweeper to discover the hidden King and defeat (or avoid) his cronies on the way. Choose between six playable characters, each with their own tactical role and abilities. Stealthily teleport around the board as the Shadow, earning rewards for revealing as few tiles as possible or smashing through groups of tiles with the Trooper's sweeping attacks. Utilize turn-based tactics and deductive reasoning to traverse the land of Beebom. With every tile turned, discover opportunities to acquire items and abilities for an upper hand in this adventure leading to an epic final showdown with the villainous King. Meet Shopkeepers and a wealth of other helpful friends on this journey, each character more memorable than the last.

Forego tricky calculations and fickle probabilities with approachable board-game-inspired mechanics. Approach each interaction with strategy and precision. Collect over 100 items and abilities with the potential to deal a final blow to the vicious King. The quest for liberation has never looked so gorgeous and inviting! Plan the next move, topple fierce enemies, and befriend helpful strangers, all set to beautifully detailed hand-drawn animation and cheeky dialogue. Get lost in a chill, vibrantly sonic world inspired by game scores of the late nineties crafted by long-time BUCK collaborator Antfood.

