Roulette Hero Has Releases a Free Demo on Steam

You can play a demo of the strategic roguelike deckbuilder Roulette Hero right now, as it is available totally free on Steam

Indie game developer CLLC Studio and publisher Spiral Up Games have released a free demo for their latest game, Roulette Hero. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a strategic roguelike deckbuilder where you are making robotic animal companions to defeat a boss, and everything you gather is by chance. The free demo is available right now on Steam and will be up through Steam Next Fest in October. Meanwhile, you can read and see more about the game here.

Roulette Hero

Build your dream team of extraordinary animal companions—some strike with lightning speed, some form an unmoveable wall of defense… and others? They're just irresistibly adorable! Position them wisely, combine their abilities, and unleash devastating combos to wipe out the battlefield. Give the roulette a whirl and brace yourself—every spin is a leap into the unknown! In Roulette Hero, you assemble animal companions to defeat towering mechanical beasts. Build a team of unique animal companions—some strike fast, others defend with unbreakable resolve, and some are just too adorable to leave behind.

Line up the perfect squad on your roulette wheel, spin to activate your animals' abilities, trigger game-changing synergies, and turn the tide of battle! Every spin could lead to a great victory! Will you land a devastating power-up, a game-breaking synergy, or a wild tactical twist that flips the battle on its head? One spin could turn the tide… or send you scrambling for a comeback! Your enemies are made of cold, unyielding steel, but don't be intimidated! Spin the wheel, command your animal squad, and fight your way through relentless battles. Didn't land on the tile you wanted? Just keep spinning!

Spin to win: trigger devastating combos and over-the-top synergies with every roulette spin.

trigger devastating combos and over-the-top synergies with every spin. Build your beast squad: 100+ animals across 13 species to mix and match. Unleash over 90 power-ups with them!

100+ animals across 13 species to mix and match. Unleash over 90 power-ups with them! Mod your madness: Steam Workshop and Creative Mode support included.

Steam Workshop and Creative Mode support included. Climb the ladder: asynchronous multiplayer and global leaderboards.

asynchronous multiplayer and global leaderboards. Constant evolution: new content in active development – help shape the journey!

