RPG Maker Festival 2026 Opens Award Nominations

RPG Maker Festival 2026 has opened up nominations for their own special award, to be given to the best title that uses RPG Maker

Gotcha Gotcha Games announced that they have opened up nominations for the RPG Maker Award 2026, set to be handed out at RPG Maker Festival 2026 this February. If the name didn't already tip you off, the award goes to a game that uses the titular game as the base for its making, which opens up the floor to so many possibilities for nominations. Sure, there are going to be a lot of RPG titles thrown into the hat, but there are also people who have found creative ways to make other games using those same mechanics. We have more details for you below as the nominations have opened up on their website.

RPG Maker Award 2026

This award was created to recognize the best recent titles made with RPG Maker, chosen and run by players. Games made within the last 2 years are eligible, and the award will be presented based on community votes. Other categories and special awards will be announced in the future. We are accepting nominations and votes from around the world, and welcome submissions from all languages and regions. Voting is open until Sunday, Dec. 23, 2025, at 6:59 AM PST, and the award will be granted for the first time during the RPG Maker Festival 2026, running from Tuesday, Feb. 10 – Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 JST.

To qualify for nomination, titles must:

Have been released in full or in Early Access on January 1, 2024, or later

Have a Steam Store page

Participate in RPG Maker Festival 2026, and agree to the nomination

RPG Maker Festival 2026

A festival celebrating the joy of game creation, held every year on Maker's Day (February 15). RPG Maker Festival is an event celebrating games created with Maker Series tools such as RPG Maker and Action Game Maker. It's also an opportunity for creators to showcase their games to a wider audience. For players, it's a great chance to find their next favorite game.

