Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Is Getting a Video Game

The classic stop motion Christmas special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is getting its own 3D adventure game for the holidays

Play as Rudolph, Clarice, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius, each with unique abilities in classic winter wonderlands.

Enjoy local two-player co-op gameplay as you journey through Christmastown, the Island of Misfit Toys, and more.

Includes beloved Christmas songs from the 1964 film, like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Holly Jolly Christmas."

Headless Chicken Games and publisher GameMill Entertainment have confirmed they're making a video game based on the stop-motion holiday classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The annual TV holiday special that started in 1964 and spawned a series of films for decades comes back to life in this 3D platforming adventure. You'll see every classic character from the original film with several as playable characters, going off on a tale loosely tied to the main storyline. A release date hasn't been locked in yet, only that it will be out in time for Christmas on PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Dash into the enchanting world of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and embark on a holly jolly quest to save Christmas in this magical adventure inspired by the beloved 1964 animated classic! Journey through Rudolph's winter wonderlands, including Christmastown, the Island of Misfit Toys, and more as you help Rudolph and his friends overcome challenges in their quest to save Christmas from an unexpected but certain holiday disaster. Experience joyful exploration, exciting holiday challenges, and cooperative gameplay in a fun and festive experience the whole family is sure to enjoy!

A Holiday Icon Returns: Step into a vibrant, interactive winter wonderland filled with merry places to explore and challenges to complete for a whole new way to experience the beloved classic!

Winter Wonderlands: Journey through enchanting holiday realms including Christmastown, the Island of Misfit Toys, Bumble's Cave, and Santa's Castle.

Play as Iconic Characters: Step into the boots – or hooves! – of Rudolph, Clarice, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius, each with their own unique abilities.

Christmas Co-Op: Grab a friend for two-player local co-op and experience the holiday cheer by saving Christmas as a team!

Game Soundtrack Featuring Musical Classics From The Film: Enjoy quintessential Christmas songs like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Holly Jolly Christmas" and more!

