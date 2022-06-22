Rune Factory 5 Is Finally Coming To PC This July

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games revealed today that they're finally bringing Rune Factory 5 over to PC as it will release in July. The game will be the updated version console players are already playing right now, as well as the addition of several packs you can purchase and add to the game. They're not required, just fun things to throw into the mix if you see fit. We have the full list and details about the PC version for you down below.

The farming/life sim RPG title delivers a full 3D adventure that has players exploring treacherous dungeons and battling dangerous foes to unravel a mystery threatening their adopted home of Rigbarth. In between each day's adventure, they'll grow crops, participate in local festivals, and build friendships with a lovable cast of townsfolk. To commemorate its upcoming arrival on a new platform, Rune Factory 5 will be available for a 15% pre-purchase discount off its standard $59.99 price, which will decrease to a 10% launch week discount once the title releases on July 13.

A 'Digital Deluxe Edition' featuring 13 exclusive outfits inspired by the marriage candidates of Rune Factory 4 will also be available for pre-purchase for $69.99 with the same discounts as the standard edition. Both English and Japanese voice tracks will be available in Rune Factory 5 along with features new to the series such as link attacks, co-op cooking, and same-sex marriage. Owners of Rune Factory 4 Special on Steam will also receive a special bonus in Rune Factory 5 in addition to outfits inspired by past protagonists Lest and Frey, fan-favorites Doug and Margaret will come live in Rigbarth as guest NPCs.

The following downloadable content will also be available for purchase at launch: