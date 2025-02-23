Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: RunOut - Hothead Paws, WakaStudio

RunOut – Hothead Paws To Release New Steam Next Fest Demo

RunOut - Hothead Paws has a brand-new demo out now going into Steam Next Fest, showcasing the current build with some new changes

Indie game developer and publisher WakaStudio has released a new public demo for RunOut-Hothead Paws, which will run through Steam Next Fest. Aside from slightly changing the game's name, the team have made several changes and improvements to the gameplay since the last demo back in September. This new one will give players a better idea of where the game is headed when its completed, as you'll compete in a few of the finished games you can compete in with 2-6 players. Still no word on a release window for the title.

RunOut – Hothead Paws

RunOut – Hothead Paws is a chaotic online multiplayer obstacle adventure where you clamber over your fellow animals to reach the finish line. Fight for the Legendary Bear, and beware of your surroundings. No mercy. You are chosen! The future of RunOut is in your hands! Choose a cute character with unique abilities, race through unpredictable stages, and fight for the Spica Bear.

Croco: This crocodile may seem scary, but he's actually very chill and friendly. He's so friendly, in fact, that he can put you right into his mouth, but don't worry, he won't eat you – he'll just help you get as far as you want! Or.. don't want. Choose Croco if you're a team player who wants to help or if you want to spit out enemy players back to the start!

Ottbee: This fella is a perfect Runner for those who are just starting out. He's very earnest and doesn't try to win by using mischief. His skill is concentrating on increasing his speed and jumping power. His motto is to play smart, not hard! Choose Ottbee if you want to concentrate on winning without any funny business!

Utangy: Now, that's a different type of Runner. Is he even fast enough to be called a Runner? But Uttangy has an ace up his fur… His skill is to drop on the ground, break it, cause chaos, and jump forward very far! He might not be the fastest, but his jumps can let you outpace other players easily. He can be very powerful in the right hands or look pretty foolish in the wrong ones. Choose Utangy if you feel like jumping instead of running, and you won't be disappointed!

Cabpy: She's unlike any other Runner because… she's not alone! By using her skill, she calls on her children, who will make a giant wall on top of her back. First of all, no one wants to jump on top of cute capybaras. Second of all, if they try – they will explode! Carefully timed skill usage will easily let you explode players out of the game. Choose Cabpy if you're feeling particularly tricky and want to mess with other players!

Salmo: He might not look like it, but he's a fun-loving guy! His favorite trick is pulling out his fish sword and chasing other players. If you hit them enough times, they will faint, and you'll have more time to win the race while they're lying on the ground sleeping! Choose Salmo if you're in a silly mood and want to hit other players instead of running!

