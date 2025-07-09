Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anvil Game Studios, Holdfast: Nations At War

Holdfast: Nations At War Has Been Released For Consoles

After being out on PC for the past five years, Holdfast: Nations At War has finally arrives for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Holdfast: Nations At War launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with all previous PC updates included.

Experience epic multiplayer battles set during the Napoleonic Wars and World War I eras.

Choose from 27 unique battlefield roles and eight historical nations to fight for dominance.

Unlock over 100 cosmetics to customize your soldier as you progress across detailed battlefields.

Indie game developer and publisher Anvil Game Studios has released Holdfast: Nations At War for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. The game has already been out on PC for over five years at this point, so its a little odd, but better late than never for it to arrive on consoles. This version is everything that was released for PC, with all of the updates included ands some additional work, so you're getting the full experience right from the start. Enjoy the release trailer as the title is out on both platforms now.

Holdfast: Nations At War

Whether you're a casual gamer who simply enjoys the thrill of battle, a hardcore roleplayer who wants to immerse yourself in the time period, or an FPS pro who wants to pull off trickshots with a musket, there are tons of ways for you to enjoy Holdfast: Nations At War.

The Holdfast Community: Roleplaying features such as proximity chat bring the community together. From full-on clans to players looking to capture hilarious moments and go viral, the battlefront is full of characters.

Roleplaying features such as proximity chat bring the community together. From full-on clans to players looking to capture hilarious moments and go viral, the battlefront is full of characters. Battle Across Eras: Large-scale battles take you to the Napoleonic Wars or into WWI, where you can embark aboard warships, hunker down in trenches, or defend town squares from the oncoming assault.

Large-scale battles take you to the Napoleonic Wars or into WWI, where you can embark aboard warships, hunker down in trenches, or defend town squares from the oncoming assault. Battlefield Roles: There are 27 total roles to choose from in Holdfast: Nations At War . Be a typical soldier or prove yourself as a leader in an officer capacity. Fight side by side with your fellow riflemen, repel enemy forces on horseback, or even man the artillery.

There are 27 total roles to choose from in . Be a typical soldier or prove yourself as a leader in an officer capacity. Fight side by side with your fellow riflemen, repel enemy forces on horseback, or even man the artillery. Customization & Progression: Show off your achievements on the battlefield with over 100+ unlockable cosmetics, including headwear, backpacks, melee weaponry, gestures, and more.

Show off your achievements on the battlefield with over 100+ unlockable cosmetics, including headwear, backpacks, melee weaponry, gestures, and more. Warring Nations: There are eight factions you can pledge your allegiance to. Fight for the British Empire, French Empire, Kingdom of Prussia, Russian Empire, Austrian Empire, Kingdom of Italy, and the Central or Allied Powers.

