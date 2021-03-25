RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition Is Coming To Switch This May

Aspyr and Rooster Teeth will be releasing RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch this May. The four-player, online co-op, hack n' slash game came out back in 2016 as one of RT's few self-developed and published titles. It did pretty well for itself but, like a lot of games from the company, it kind of drifted off when they moved onto new projects after a few years. Now they're releasing this version, which is essentially everything they ever put into the game and more. The game will be released for the Switch on May 13th, and to cap off the announcement, the company is running a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $1000 prize pack featuring RWBY collectibles, special gear, and more. You can read more about the game and the contest below.

In RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition, join your friends in intense combat action as one of eight students of Beacon Academy and stop the evil forces of the Grimm and Doctor Merlot. Level up your favorite RWBY character and traverse Remnant in new storylines or the Grimm Gauntlet mode. Recruit your friends and team-up to save Remnant! Become the Ultimate Team – Team up with your friends in either two-player couch co-op or four-player online co-op and utilize powerful team attacks.

– Experience an exclusive and fully canon storyline with full voiceover from the cast of the show and an original score from RWBY's composer. Conquer the Grimm Gauntlet & Horde Mode – Prove you're the ultimate Huntsman or Huntress by defeating waves of enemies and building defense turrets in challenging alternate game modes. RWBY Definitive Couch Co-Op Pack Sweepstakes Fans can enter for a chance to win one of three (3) ultimate RWBY prize packs, valued at $1,000 each, featuring deluxe RWBY merchandise. Each pack includes a limited edition Alpha Beowulf statue, a RWBY Grimm Street Fight print art set by artist Yin Shian Ng, the RWBY Semblance Sumi-E weekender bag, a RWBY x Ein Lee Ruby pint glass set, a RWBY Team RWBY throw blanket, a 1 year subscription to Rooster Teeth First, and a digital copy of the game for Nintendo Switch. To enter, go to RWBYGrimmEclipse.com. Winners will be announced the week of May 13.