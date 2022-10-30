Sable Will Be Coming To PlayStation 5 In Late November

Raw Fury confirmed this past week that Sable will finally be arriving for PlayStation 5 players next month. Based on what the developers at Shedworks revealed, this amazingly designed and beautifully illustrated exploration game will pretty much be the version players have been experiencing on PC, with the original Japanese Breakfast soundtrack set to be released with additional content planned out for the PS5, as well as PlayStation-exclusive features utilizing the console. So, in essence, you'll be getting an enhanced experience that doesn't take away from the main game or minimalizes it. You can check out the trailer below showing it off on the PS5, as it will be released on November 29th.

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask. With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable's world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap.

Explore the rich world of Sable, full of remnants of past civilizations.

Climb, leap, hover, glide – use everything at your disposal to discover every inch of the world in front of you.

Customize your hoverbike as you find or earn new parts.

Help other clans and nomads that you meet along the way.

Lose yourself in an adventure and find yourself through masks, outfits, and other collectibles, to represent who you are to those around you…

Complete puzzles to earn rewards and forge your path in an unforgiving terrain.