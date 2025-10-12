Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Sacred 2, Sacred 2 Remaster

Sacred 2 Remaster Confirmed For Mid-November Release

Players who have been waiting for the Sacred 2 Remaster won't have to wait much longer, as the game will be out in about a month

Article Summary Sacred 2 Remaster launches mid-November for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

Includes all original content, expansions, updates, and essential community-driven fixes

Enhanced visuals, modern UI, improved combat, and full controller support for a new era

Return to Ancaria’s vast open world with refined mechanics and deep customization

THQ Nordic and developer SparklingBit have confirmed that Sacred 2 Remaster will be released for PC and consoles in mid-November. As you might suspect from the name, this is everything the title offers under one release, from the initial game to all the significant updates and DLC content. As well as several vital improvements to the graphics, gameplay, audio, mechanics, and overall presentation to bring the 2008 title to life for modern gamers. They did their best to go above and beyond for this one. We have the latest trailer here and more info below, as it will be released for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, on November 11, 2025.

Sacred 2 Remaster

Ancaria stands on the brink. T-Energy, the mysterious power source that once brought prosperity, now fuels corruption, conflict, and chaos. In the midst of war and betrayal, six heroes rise — each with their own fate, abilities, and path through a living, breathing open world. In this remaster of the beloved action RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, players return to a massive fantasy realm filled with hundreds of quests, dangerous dungeons, and unique combat arts to master. Battle monstrous creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and shape your character through loot, leveling, and deep customization.

With refined combat mechanics, a modern UI, full controller support, and all expansions included, the remaster brings new life to a fan-favorite — whether you're revisiting Ancaria or setting foot in it for the first time. This remaster brings a fan-favorite back to life — with hi-res textures, better combat and bugfixes, for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Forge your legend. The fate of Ancaria awaits.

Includes all expansions and updates in one definitive edition

Smoother, more responsive combat

Modern UI and full controller support

Enhanced textures, lighting effects, and view distance

Community-driven fixes and improved stability

