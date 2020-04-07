Saints Row: The Third Remastered Will Be Released In May 2020

More news from Deep Silver today as the company revealed that Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be released next month for multiple platforms. The original game released back in late 2011 was one of the biggest titles of the year, and in many ways, one of the last big titles before focus started swinging to the next generation of consoles. Developer Volition has turned their attention to the game over the past three years to making Steelport look and feel completely new while still retaining the things that made it down and dirty. Hre's the official description for the remastered edition.

"Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen."

According to the devs, they've improved a number of aspects in the game. The character creation setup has been drastically improved to where you can pretty much make whoever you want as amazing or insane as you'd like them to be. The co-op has been streamlined as you and another player can take on the streets as a pair. All of the weapons have been improved to give you a little something extra while you're blowing stuff up. Plus, all mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC from the original game are automatically included. Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be released on May 22nd, 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Enjoy the trailer!