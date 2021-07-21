Saiyan Saga Vegeta Appears In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, in today's preview, we'll take a trip back to the earliest days of DBZ with a selection of cards with artwork inspired by The Saiyan Saga.

We've shown a bunch of Super Rare and SPR cards here, but one of the coolest aspects of the DBS Card Game is the strength of the artwork on the common, uncommon, and regular rare cards. What makes that even cooler is that every single one of these cards can be pulled as parallel foils, a style which makes energy blasts and auras look incredible. The energy around Vegeta in the middle card and Gohan and Krillin's auras in the card to the right are going to be incredible.

These three cards feature then Saibamen, Vegeta in his villain days (and with a tail no less), and Gohan and Krillin in their Saiyan Saga garb. I love how these sets truly span the eras and even alternate realities of the Dragon Ball franchise, as shown by one of the Secret Rares which shows Super 17 absorbing 18, which never even happened in the now non-canon GT when Super 17 appeared.

Stay tuned for more Cross Spirits reveals this week, including a brand new SCR!