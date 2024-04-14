Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: microSD

Samsung Reveals EVO Select & EVO Plus microSD Cards

Samsung have offered up a couple new options for microSD cards with improvements in the EVO Select and the EVO Plus designs.

Article Summary Samsung unveils new EVO Select & EVO Plus microSD cards with enhanced speeds up to 160 MB/s.

MicroSD cards offer improved storage for gamers and support 4K UHD video with U3 Speed Grade.

Extended compatibility with Android devices, laptops, and gaming consoles, plus A2 app performance.

Introducing 1TB capacity EVO and PRO Plus microSD lines for content creators and high-res capture.

Samsung has revealed two new designs for their line of microSD cards, as gamers have a couple of new options with the New EVO and the EVO Plus. The focus on these two is speed, as they have greatly improved the transfer rate for games, files, videos, and photos, with a specific lean toward handheld gaming consoles. According to the designers, these two both have a 23% increased transfer speed of up to 160 MB/s. We have more info on both of them here as you can select between both models with 64GB-512GB between $15-60.

Samsung EVO Select & EVO Plus

The updated microSD cards offer fast, reliable, and durable storage in a variety of capacities to fit your needs. With speeds up to 160 MB/s, you can instantly transfer, store, and share everything from vacation photos to portable game libraries. The cards are extremely versatile, with universal compatibility for Android smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming consoles, ensuring one card can fit multiple household devices. Additionally, the Grade 3 (U3) Speed Grade ensures compatibility with most high-resolution and 4K video recording devices.

Samsung microSD cards with capacities of 128GB and higher support an application performance class of A2, which is important if you plan to install and use applications (apps) with a microSD card and your mobile device like a tablet or smartphone. The cards also support a video speed class rating of V30, enabling you to quickly move large video files. Backed by Samsung six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact. You can feel confident that your data is safe from the elements whether you are at home, at work or on vacation.

For the first time, Samsung will also offer memory cards in 1TB capacities for the EVO Select microSD and PRO Plus microSD lines. The PRO Plus microSD line is designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators with action cameras and drones. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/S, so users can seamlessly capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos. The 1TB EVO Select and 1TB PRO Plus microSD card options will be available later this year.

