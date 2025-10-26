Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator, Shoreline Games, Zeitglas

Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator Arrives Next Week

Can you make the tough decisisons to help with mentsal health in the 1920s? Find out in Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator

Article Summary Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator launches next week on Steam from Zeitglas and Shoreline Games.

Manage a 1920s mental asylum and make tough moral choices on treatment and patient care each week.

Balance real medicine and risky pseudoscience as you unlock Castle Woods Sanatorium's darkest secrets.

Investigate mysterious events, interact with unique characters, and shape your own story-driven legacy.

Indie game developer Zeitglas and publisher Shoreline Games will release their latest game, Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator, next week for Steam. The game puts you in the tough spot of running a sanatorium in the 1920s, where you must make some of the most complex decisions ever regarding your patients' mental health and well-being. Are you able to treat people using a mix of proper medicine and pseudoscience? Are you able to do more good than harm? You can find out for yourself when the game comes out on November 6, 2025.

Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator

It's the roaring twenties. Cities are growing rapidly, their citizens mesmerized by the technological advancements. While everyone seems to get ahead, you feel left behind. Your career as a journalist feels fruitless, and your bills are piling up. Out of the blue, a puzzling message from your childhood friend appears in your inbox. The threads of the mystery emerge before you—and you begin to feel the urge to connect them. For now, it's just a hunch – and you know could untangle this secret if you just reached its core: the "Castle Woods" Sanatorium. You pack your bags and hit the road.

Test your wit and intuition. Every week, new patient files present new puzzles to be solved as you decide which tests to use to uncover symptoms and which treatments you prescribe to cure them. Decide whether you want to follow the rule book or try out experimental new treatments with unknown outcomes. Do you want to be kind or cruel? Business savvy or risk-taking? Uncover dark secrets behind the squeaky clean facade of Castle Woods walls. Meet helpless patients, ruthless opportunists, and an array of other intriguing characters. Collect clues and piece together the shocking truth about the Sanatorium and your own past.

