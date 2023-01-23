Sanctuary Saga Will Be Coming To Steam This March Sanctuary Saga is coming to Steam in early march, bringing with it a throwback to classic RPG gameplay in the '90s.

Boomer's Workshop and V Publishing announced this morning that their upcoming game Sanctuary Saga will be coming to PC via Steam in March. The game puts a brand new take on the classic party-based RPG system in which you'll be exploring a vast land on a special quest, but also developing the relationships between party members along the way and telling a grander story than just going off into battle to possibly die with strangers for a common cause. The game is currently set to be released on March 8th, 2023. We got more info about the game below.

"Gather your guild and explore the world of the Untamed Wilds in Sanctuary Saga, a roguelite turn-based RPG where maintaining relationships with your team is key to survival. Explore four unique biomes, face enemies in tactical row-based battles, and build and maintain friendships with your guild to complete your quest. Combat in Sanctuary Saga features turn-based combat with a row-based skill system. Each hero in your party possesses up to six unique skills that can be utilized to vanquish any monster teeming in each biome. Row management and positioning party members is crucial to combat, especially since four party members can be active at a time."

"Throughout every combat encounter, each hero has an argument meter that rises. Monitoring the meter is crucial during combat since if it gets too high, some heroes might refuse to fight (gotta help your teammates take a chill pill sometimes). Maintaining good relationships will reward you in combat, but bad relationships can lead to negative effects. As each party member fights alongside each other, relationships will also begin to form. Will everyone put their differences aside, or will their conflicts lead to doom? Presented in gorgeous pixel art, explore varied biomes that each have their own unique enemies and hidden secrets. From lush forests to the decrepit Deadlands, each biome introduces its own set of challenges that'll test each hero's relationships. Each area is randomly generated, leading to each environment's design being different each time you enter a biome. Each biome contains a host of mini-bosses and bosses that each offers their own set of strategies. Learning their attack patterns is key to defeating them and helping your heroes on their quest throughout the Untamed Wilds."