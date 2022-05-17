Sapiens Will Be Coming To Steam Next Fest This June

Indie developer and publisher Majic Jungle announced today they will be releasing a demo for Sapiens at Steam Next Fest this June. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is an expansive building simulator in which you will help lead a prehistoric civilization to their version of enlightenment. You'll take a tribe and divide them up into hunters, builders, farmers, and more as they will slowly build a society for themselves while also staving off hunger and fiercer species. The game will officially debut during the next Steam Next Fest happening on June 13th, which is where they will debut a demo of the game for Early Access. We have more info below and the debut trailer for you to check out.

Accessible for those new to the genre but offering huge depth for veterans, Sapiens allows players to create a sprawling civilization from the ground up. Assign tribespeople jobs, determine their primary role and see them develop their new settlement as they plant crops, clear paths, gather materials, cook and build. Sapiens can also be assigned to investigation or diplomacy roles to help advance their society.

As the heart and soul of the game, your sapiens are key to expansion. Whether you send them to explore far-off lands to discover fresh resources or task them to build transportation networks, with the right management your tribe's size and their influence can rapidly expand. It will be down to you to manage their mood, build them shelters, keep them happy and preserve their resources. With every aspect of the game and its world interactable, right down to placing every wall, seat or fireplace, you will need to determine how your settlement is built and maintained.

With a deep technology tree to unlock new abilities that allow sapiens to build tools and improve living conditions, players will also need to pay close attention to map regions. Some bring their own unique challenges, with weather effects and seasons playing a key part in maintaining your tribe, their settlement and its likelihood of survival.