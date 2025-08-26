Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Qooland Games, Warborne Above Ashes

Sci-Fi MMO Warborne Above Ashes Reveals Mid-September Launch Date

Warborne Above Ashes has been given a release date, as we'll see the sci-fi MMO title released for PC platforms this September

Article Summary Warborne Above Ashes launches on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in mid-September 2025.

Mixes sci-fi MMO elements with huge 100-v-100 MOBA battles and innovative RPG mechanics.

No mandatory quests or grinding—be battle-ready in just 30 minutes for instant action.

Choose your playstyle, recruit powerful Drifters, and join epic faction wars for territory.

Indie game developer and publisher Qooland Games has put a proper release date on their next game, Warborne Above Ashes, as we'll see the game released next month. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a mesh of styles under one banner, as they say the game is a sci-fi MMO, but then also has massive 100-v-100 MOBA battles, while also claiming to break through different RPG tropes in new, expansive ways. The team confirmed today that the game will be released for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 19, 2025.

Warborne Above Ashes

Break free from traditional limits in this sci-fi galaxy, and experience the unique fusion of massive MOBA battles and true RPG freedom. Fight solo, with a small squad, or an entire army. No more struggling to find the perfect group size! Battles erupt anywhere. Experience solo duels, squad revenge, massive clashes, and chaotic free-for-alls – expect the unexpected! Skip the grind. No mandatory quests or leveling – be battle-ready in 30 minutes! Enjoy fast-paced skirmishes and unique modes. Instantly join fights with no downtime. Engage in massive, persistent faction wars for territory control, demanding patience and tactical mastery.

Recruit 40+ unique Drifters. Mix and match hundreds of gear and skills to forge your own combat style. Mount mighty behemoths or command war machines to turn the tide of battle in epic fashion. Be a farmer, bandit, arms dealer, commander, or Sapper – your actions define you. Go from leading a stealthy heist one moment to commanding siege engines the next. Adaptability is key! After each war, the map resets, and everyone gets a fresh start. Take a breather, then dive back into the next epic clash! With regular updates, new battlefields, maps, mechanics, and rivals are constantly added, ensuring your war experience never gets stale!

