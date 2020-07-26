ScourgeBringer Gets A New Update Bringing Players To The Old World

Dear Villagers announced that there's a new update for ScourgeBringer as players can dive into content from The Old World. The game has been in Early Access since February 2020 and has become a minor hit for the publisher, as well as Flying Oak Games, E-Studio, and Yooreka Studio. The new update will bring players into a new realm called the Old World, in which there will be a ton of content additions for you to find and play against. These include a new set of enemies with two new mini-bosses and the game's final boss, a new skill tree branch, and a revamp of existing skills. Some of the other additions include more difficulty options for new and existing players, a whole new set of achievements, a new room type with new challenges inside, and the usual array of general fixes and improvements. You can read more about the game below and check out a trailer showing off all the new content.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity. Slash and shoot your way smoothly with super fluid platforming controls

Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only

Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce…)

Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge

Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon

Uncover mysteries and find mementos of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets