ScourgeBringer Gets A New Update Bringing Players To The Old World

Dear Villagers announced that there's a new update for ScourgeBringer as players can dive into content from The Old World. The game has been in Early Access since February 2020 and has become a minor hit for the publisher, as well as Flying Oak Games, E-Studio, and Yooreka Studio. The new update will bring players into a new realm called the Old World, in which there will be a ton of content additions for you to find and play against. These include a new set of enemies with two new mini-bosses and the game's final boss, a new skill tree branch, and a revamp of existing skills. Some of the other additions include more difficulty options for new and existing players, a whole new set of achievements, a new room type with new challenges inside, and the usual array of general fixes and improvements. You can read more about the game below and check out a trailer showing off all the new content.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.
- Slash and shoot your way smoothly with super fluid platforming controls
- Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only
- Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce…)
- Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge
- Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon
- Uncover mysteries and find mementos of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets