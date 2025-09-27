Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Reveals Second Racing Team: Strike Force Romanda

As part of Tokyo Game Show, Screamer revealed the second racing team in the game, as we get a brief look at Strike Force Romanda

Article Summary Screamer introduces Strike Force Romanda, a racing team inspired by K-Pop stars with a mysterious past.

Meet Ristuko Imai, Akane Hyuga, and Hina Yamano—dynamic racers with deeply personal motivations.

Screamer features neon-lit, anime-inspired tracks and a mix of racing and intense combat with unique tech.

Customize aggressive cars and master Echo-powered moves like Boost, Strike, and Overdrive in fierce races.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games revealed the second set of characters coming to Screamer, as they revealed the Strike Force Romanda team. This group is what would happen if a K-Pop group stopped fighting demons and started driving racecars, as you'll be able to race with Ristuko Imai, Akane Hyuga, and Hina Yamano. Enjoy their trailer and info here, as the game is still set on a 2026 release.

Strike Force Romanda

itsuko Imai, the band's main singer and composer, leads the team with the same determination that made her a star, despite hiding deep fragilities beneath a sparkling public image. By her side is the young Hina Yamano, impulsive, rebellious, and always ready to push the group in bold new directions, while Akane Hyuga, one of the band's founders, serves as the steady hand and strategic mind of the group. Beyond reclaiming their place in the spotlight, Strike Force Romanda is driven by a motivation that goes far beyond fame and glory. As players dive into the Screamer Tournament, they'll discover the team's journey is fueled by deeply personal reasons.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles, they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

