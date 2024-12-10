Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creact Studios, Screw Drivers

Screw Drivers Releases New Stunt Showdown DLC

Screw Drivers has released a DLC pack this week, despite the fact that the game is still in development while in Early Access

Indie game developer Creact Studios and publisher Headup Games have revealed a new DLC for their racing builder game, Screw Drivers, as Stunt Showdown is available now. The fact that it's getting DLC while the game is in Early Access is super weird, as you usually publish the game first before you start charging for content on an unfinished product. But hey, it's their game; they can do what they wish. We have the finer details and a trailer here.

Stunt Showdown DLC

Set on Isola Tartaruga, and under the oversight of the Stunt King, the new Stunt Showdown DLC includes all you need to build a trick-tacular vehicle: cage blocks, flame-spitting exhausts, a smoke trail block, skateboard wheels, stunt wheels, a poser spoiler, and super fancy neon lights.

New Island: Isola Tartaruga: A brand-new island featuring a breathtaking Stunt Arena at its summit. Test your creativity and skills in this paradise for thrill-seekers.

Isola Tartaruga: A brand-new island featuring a breathtaking Stunt Arena at its summit. Test your creativity and skills in this paradise for thrill-seekers. New Challenges: Take on the Stunt King in Screw Drivers ' exciting career mode. Perform flips, spins, and perfect landings to collect Stunt Coins and dominate the leaderboard.

Take on the Stunt King in ' exciting career mode. Perform flips, spins, and perfect landings to collect Stunt Coins and dominate the leaderboard. New Building Blocks: Customize your vehicles with fresh parts like flame exhausts, neon lights, and skateboard wheels to design the ultimate stunt machine.

Screw Drivers

Build cars with combustion or electric engines, or maybe both? You design the powertrain using axles, gears, and suspensions to get the power from the engines through the wheels and onto the asphalt. Whether you build rear-wheel-drive or power all 30 wheels of your speed machine, as long as you engineer a gear transmission, you are guaranteed to go! Design and engineer your own car, truck, tank, plane or whatever you can think of in the easy-to-use build editor. Whether you have four wheels, 16 wheels, propellers, pistons, or 50 engines… vehicle construction is all yours! Realistic or ridiculous – it's up to you!

