Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mythwright, Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, Yaza Games

Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts Drops Steam Next Fest Demo

You can check out a free demo of the game Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, as the title is a part of Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts releases a free Steam Next Fest demo, available until March 2.

Create and trade unique medieval art in your own illuminated manuscript workshop with no pressure or timers.

Design masterpieces using a library of 1000+ real medieval-based images, fonts, and ornaments.

Decorate your workshop, fulfill creative client requests, and collect adorable pet companions.

Indie game developer Yaza Games and publisher Mythwright have launched a free demo for Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts. The game basically lets you make and share your own beautiful and bizarre medieval art, as you build your own manuscript workshop and sell your works and trade to those who request it. We have mroe details here as the demo is available for Steam Next Fest until March 2.

Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts

Trumpets in bottoms, horses with human faces, great gilded lettering framed by angels and lilies – nobody has vision like a medieval artist. Hey, that's you! Welcome to your very own illuminated manuscript workshop, the Scriptorium – a cozy, relaxing creative space with no timers and no pressure. The composition screen is the creative heart of Scriptorium, where you decide how you want your masterpiece to look. Choose from light and dark parchments in many shapes and sizes, then drag and drop design elements directly onto your canvas. Work with a rich library of 1000+ pictures based on real medieval art – from beasts and bugs to princes and paupers, faces and butts, clothing, expressions, vegetation, oddments and decorative marginalia. Add text using medieval fonts adorned with ornate uppercase letters to complete your illuminated pages.

A colorful cast of clients brings you requests of all kinds – grand battles between snails and knights, wholesome scenes of peace, love, and the plague… and those aren't even the weird ones. But the customer is always right! Your job is to be creative and have fun as you fulfill their wishes in your own style. Spread your art across the kingdom and become celebrated by bards and historians for centuries to come. Turn your Scriptorium into the coziest workshop in the kingdom. Spend your earnings to decorate your space with furniture, lighting, tapestries, flowers, windows, columns, and carpets – then make it truly yours with a pet companion by your side, from a purring cat to a loyal dog, or even a tiny dragon. Home is where the art is!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!