SCUF Gaming Unveils Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing Controller

SCUF Gaming has a new version of their Valor Pro Wireless Controller out now, collaborating with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing

Article Summary SCUF Gaming teams with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing for a special Valor Pro Wireless Controller release.

Controller features anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks, instant triggers, and four customizable paddles.

Tri-mode connectivity supports Xbox, PC, and Bluetooth, plus dedicated audio controls for convenience.

Companion app allows in-depth customization; controller sports a fast-charging battery with 17-hour life.

SCUF Gaming and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing have come together for a special design to their Valor Pro Wireless Controller. As you can see from the image here, the design embidies the colors and theme of the racing team, giving it a funm but unique design specific to their players and those who support the team We have more details about it below as the controller is currently selling for $180.

SCUF Gaming Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller

In Formula 1 and gaming, a win can be determined in a fraction of a second. SCUF brings that same precision to players who demand accuracy and control in every moment. Built with SCUF's endurance-first ergonomics, contoured grips and lightweight design help combat fatigue across extensive gaming sessions. With anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks and adjustable instant triggers, SCUF gives players the precision to hit their deltas lap after lap. And because every driver and setup is unique, customizable paddles, profiles, stick heights, and trigger settings let racers fine-tune inputs to match their style. Across Valor Pro Wireless, Reflex Pro, and Envision, the lineup delivers the speed, control, and adaptability needed to perform under pressure.

Endurance TMR Thumbsticks: TMR thumbsticks feel just like standard thumbsticks but with increased durability. Designed to resist wear and tear while still providing precise and smooth control game after game.

Customizable Back Paddles: Four integrated paddles are ergonomically placed so gamers can keep their thumbs on the sticks. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by remapping.

Tri-Mode Connectivity: Includes PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth modes. PC mode features a lightning-fast 1000 Hz polling rate when wired. Xbox supports both wired and wireless connections at Xbox's specs, while Bluetooth works with other compatible devices.

SCUF Ergonomic Legacy: More than fourteen years of ergonomic SCUF learnings and expertise applied to upgrade the Xbox shape with a more compact design. Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers that make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient.

Dedicated Audio Controls: Never set the controller down, as individual audio scroll wheels control headset volume, Game vs. Chat mix, and headset and mic mute.

Companion App: A dedicated app on Xbox and PC allows for button/profile remapping, thumbstick and trigger deadzone adjustment, thumbstick and trigger sensitivity adjustment, vibration adjustment and full recalibration. Coming soon.

Rechargeable Battery: Fast charging built-in battery with up to 17 hours of life.

