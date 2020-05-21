Sea Of Thieves Is Coming To Steam In A Few Weeks

Microsoft and Rare announced today that Sea Of Thieves would finally be coming to Steam in just a few weeks. The game will officially drop into the store on June 3rd, offering up the massive pirate treasure hunting game for you and your friends to explore. By all accounts, the Steam version will have all of the upgrades and patches that Xbox One version has received since launch, so players are starting off on even-ground with heir console shipmates. You can read more about the announcement below as we wait to see what new adventures they may have for PC players.

Set to the track 'New Legends' by rock band Gold Coin, this new trailer is designed to take you on a tour of some of Sea of Thieves' most unique and awe-inspiring moments. Anything can happen in a session on the seas: you can fight immense Megalodon battles, tangle with a Kraken, raid a Skeleton Fort, chase down other unsuspecting player ships to steal their loot (or fall prey to another crew with the same idea), or change gears to take on fast-paced PvP gameplay at its purest in The Arena. If you've got the skill and the mettle to overcome these challenges, you might even reach the heights of Pirate Legend – unlocking exclusive cosmetics, locations and quests reserved for only the best of buccaneers.

When it launches on Steam with a price tag of $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP/€39.99 EUR, Sea of Thieves will be opening up the virtual pirate life to more players than ever before by sailing into brand new territories. Sea of Thieves is the biggest new Xbox IP of this generation, and we're proud to be forging on through uncharted territory with a wave of new Steam players incoming and even more feature-packed updates on the horizon! For more details and answers to your burning questions, check out our Steam FAQ on the Sea of Thieves community page on Steam.