Season: A Letter To The Future Will Be Part Of Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Scavengers Studio revealed that Season: A Letter To The Future will be a part of Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game in which you play a character who has left home for the first time. During your adventure, you will be collecting different memories before a mysterious cataclysm is set to come ashore and wash everything into the abyss. You'll get to explore different places, record stories from different perspectives, meet a number of interesting people, and unravel the mystery of this interesting but strange world you happen to be inhabiting. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom as the game will have a free demo during the event from October 3rd-10th.

High in the mountains, there is a village safe from the turmoil of changing seasons. No one has left in a generation; no one until Estelle. In her world, a season is a period of history, an era. This season is about to end. Riding off into the unknown, she leaves her cozy home to try to capture this moment for the future. Estelle navigates through a strange yet familiar world, witnessing life on the brink of an impending but mysterious change. The gameplay of Season: A Letter To The Future focuses on exploring, recording, meeting others, and unraveling the strange world around you. At any point, you can hop off your bike and equip a recording tool from your bag. Each captures a different element; sounds and music, art and architecture, voices of old people, vanishing religious practices, the traces of seasons long past. Your tools help you examine the world more closely until you're able to grasp the culture, history, and ecology underneath everything.