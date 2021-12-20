Seasonal Decor Pikmin Come To Pikmin Bloom For The Holidays

Niantic has announced the arrival of a new type of Decor Pikmin in Pikmin Bloom. Let's get into the details of these holiday-themed Seasonal Decor Pikmin:

Well, those are certainly cute. While Niantic has been a bit unreliable with their work on the final months of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, they have kicked this new game off with a terrific start.

Here's everything we can currently confirm about this new update to Pikmin Bloom:

Date: December 21, 2021 (10:00 JST) to January 11, 2022 (23:59 JST)

December 21, 2021 (10:00 JST) to January 11, 2022 (23:59 JST) How to obtain holiday-themed Seasonal Decor Pikmin: Raise friendship levels with Pikmin grown from seedlings marked with a Roadside icon. Grow a huge seedling marked with a Roadside icon

Keep in mind: Seedlings marked with a Roadside icon that were available on your Expedition list prior to the start of the event come with regular stickers, even if your Pikmin pick them up during the event. This applies only to seedlings marked with a Roadside icon that appear for the first time on your Expedition list during the event.



Here's how Niantic describes the process of converting a Pikmin into a Decor Pikmin:

When you give a Pikmin nectar or send it out on Expeditions, its Friendship Level grows bit by bit. When it reaches a Friendship Level of 4, you and your Pikmin have become very close, and it will tell you about a special item that can be found where it was born (the place where you found the Pikmin in seedling form). If you send the Pikmin on an Expedition to bring back that item, the Pikmin will put it on and become a Decor Pikmin.

This can also be done by finding a raising a "huge seedling":

As you visit different places, you may find a special type of seedling called a huge seedling, which you can obtain through an expedition. A huge seedling requires you to walk many steps for it to grow, but it contains the item that fell in the place you found it, and when you pluck it as a Pikmin, it will put on that item and become a Decor Pikmin.

Sounds fun to me! I'd suggest fans of Pokémon GO check Pikmin Bloom out for a fun, light, and stress-relieving walking app that removes the competitive element.