Secret Rares Of The Next Japanese Pokémon TCG Set Battle Region Leak
New Secret Rares are leaking! In just two days, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. As usual, ahead of the set's release, early packs are getting opened and cards are popping up on the secondary market. This is notable for even English-language collectors as Battle Region is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at some of the leaking Secret Rares.
Above, you can see the trend of Rainbow Rares continuing. With VMAXes now replaced with VSTARs, this long-running style of Secret Rare is on the VSTAR mechanic. We can also confirm that the Secret Rare spread of Battle Legion is a bit more nuanced than usual, featuring a line-up of Character Cards, Full Arts, Character Super Rares, and more. Here's what it currently looks like, and keep in mind that Japan considers Full Art Vs and Full Art Trainers to be Secret Rares while English-language Pokémon TCG sets do not:
- 068/067: Roserade Character Rare
- 069/067: Chandelure Character Rare
- 070/067: Wyrdeer Character Rare
- 071/067: Kleavor Character Rare
- 072/067: Mightyena Character Rare
- 073/067: Hoothoot Character Rare
- 074/067: Virizion V Full Art
- 075/067: Starmie V Full Art
- 076/067: Hisuian Typhlosion V Full Art
- 077/067: Hisuian Decidueye V Full Art
- 078/067: Hisuian Samurott V Full Art
- 079/067: Garchomp V Full Art
- 080/067: Cyllene Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 081/067: Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 082/067: Kamado Full Art Trainer Supporter
- 083/067: Starmie V Character Super Rare
- 084/067: Garchomp V Character Super Rare
- 085/067: Hisuian Typhlosion VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 086/067: Hisuian Decidueye VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 087/067: Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Rainbow Rare
- 088/067: Cyllene Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 089/067: Roxanne Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 090/067: Kamado Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter
- 091/067: Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Gold Secret Rare
- 092/067: Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare Item
- 092/067: Jubilife Village Gold Secret Rare Stadium
Notably, this set has no Alternate Arts. This could be, though, because it is a special set rather than a main series set, but it is likely to be adapted into a main series English-language Pokémon TCG set. We will get a better idea as to whether or not the TCG will continue with Alt Arts when we see cards leak from Japan's April 2022 sets, Time Gazer and Space Juggler.
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.