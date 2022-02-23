Secret Rares Of The Next Japanese Pokémon TCG Set Battle Region Leak

New Secret Rares are leaking! In just two days, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. As usual, ahead of the set's release, early packs are getting opened and cards are popping up on the secondary market. This is notable for even English-language collectors as Battle Region is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at some of the leaking Secret Rares.

Above, you can see the trend of Rainbow Rares continuing. With VMAXes now replaced with VSTARs, this long-running style of Secret Rare is on the VSTAR mechanic. We can also confirm that the Secret Rare spread of Battle Legion is a bit more nuanced than usual, featuring a line-up of Character Cards, Full Arts, Character Super Rares, and more. Here's what it currently looks like, and keep in mind that Japan considers Full Art Vs and Full Art Trainers to be Secret Rares while English-language Pokémon TCG sets do not:

068/067: Roserade Character Rare

069/067: Chandelure Character Rare

070/067: Wyrdeer Character Rare

071/067: Kleavor Character Rare

072/067: Mightyena Character Rare

073/067: Hoothoot Character Rare

074/067: Virizion V Full Art

075/067: Starmie V Full Art

076/067: Hisuian Typhlosion V Full Art

077/067: Hisuian Decidueye V Full Art

078/067: Hisuian Samurott V Full Art

079/067: Garchomp V Full Art

080/067: Cyllene Full Art Trainer Supporter

081/067: Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter

082/067: Kamado Full Art Trainer Supporter

083/067: Starmie V Character Super Rare

084/067: Garchomp V Character Super Rare

085/067: Hisuian Typhlosion VSTAR Rainbow Rare

086/067: Hisuian Decidueye VSTAR Rainbow Rare

087/067: Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Rainbow Rare

088/067: Cyllene Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

089/067: Roxanne Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

090/067: Kamado Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

091/067: Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Gold Secret Rare

092/067: Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare Item

092/067: Jubilife Village Gold Secret Rare Stadium

Notably, this set has no Alternate Arts. This could be, though, because it is a special set rather than a main series set, but it is likely to be adapted into a main series English-language Pokémon TCG set. We will get a better idea as to whether or not the TCG will continue with Alt Arts when we see cards leak from Japan's April 2022 sets, Time Gazer and Space Juggler.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.