Secretlab Reveals A New Gaming Chair Partnership With Team England

Secretlab revealed a brand new partnership today with Team England as they are making a Three Lions Gaming Chair. The company has formed partnerships with teams before, but the majority of them have been esports teams. This is the first of its kind in partnership with The Football Association in the UK to make a gaming chair dedicated to a sports team. This design is meant to highlight the team and their logo, along with their signature colors, making it feel like the ultimate chair for the ultimate fan. As you can see it will be available in both their 2020 Omega and Titan models, with prices varying depending on what version you purchase. We have a couple of quotes about the new partnership below, as those in the UK can now pre-order the chair exclusively right now.

"So many people around the world have come to love football and the English culture because of England, including us at Secretlab. This partnership holds special significance for me as well because England is also the international football team that I support. We're thrilled to be able to give English fans a new way to showcase their love and support for their team, while also taking advantage of the comfort Secretlab chairs are known for," said Said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "We are delighted to be launching these gaming seats with Secretlab. It quickly became clear that Secretlab's commitment to quality and creating best-in-class products makes them the ideal partner for us in this category. As we continue to expand our esports activity as an organisation through our eLions team, it's more important than ever to engage with fans of esports and we see the England editions of Secretlab's renowned Omega and Titan chairs as an ideal way to do just that," said John Allwood, Licensing & Retail Executive at the Football Association.