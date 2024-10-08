Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: Jinx, League of Legends

Secretlab Reveals New League Of Legends Collab With Jinx

Secretlab unveiled a few new items today as part of their latest collaboration with League Of Legends, as Jinx gets their own line

Article Summary Discover Secretlab's new League of Legends collab featuring a Jinx-themed Magnus Pro gaming desk.

Enjoy seamless cable management with Secretlab's first integrated power supply column desk.

Customize your desk with magnetic accessories and enhance your gaming experience.

Pair your Jinx Edition desk with a matching Secretlab Titan Evo chair or SKINS for ultimate style.

Secretlab has partnered with Riot Games once again for a new League Of Legends collaboration, as players can get a new line of Jinx materials. The two sides have worked together several times, including on a gaming chair design for the character. Now you have a number of new options for their Magnus Pro gaming desk with a new Magpad, cable management options, and more. We have more info below as all of these items are now available in their shop.

Secretlab – League of Legends Jinx Edition Magnus Pro

Personalize your desk setup to pay homage to all things League of Legends as we await Jinx's return in Arcane Season 2 — and the looming showdown between Piltover and Zaun. Pair the new Secretlab Magnus Pro League of Legends Jinx Edition with a Secretlab Titan Evo chair inspired by your favorite champions — and choose from designs that bring to life Jinx, Jhin, Viego, Miss Fortune, Pyke, Akali, Yasuo, Ahri, and virtual K-pop group K/DA. Together with cuddly Memory Foam Lumbar Pillows featuring Poro, Pengu, Tibbers, Teemo, Yuumi, and more, you'll have all the backup you need to dominate your lane in the Rift.

Equipped with the world's first integrated power supply column, the Secretlab Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk makes cable management a breeze, allowing you to power your desk and all your devices with just one cable running from your desk leg. A concealed cable runs to an electrical socket at the top of the desk leg — simply connect your power strip and hide it within a full-length cable tray.

Modular, magnetic accessories keep your cables exactly where you want them. These include custom cable anchors and sheaths that instantly eliminate clutter, freeing up space on your desk as you go from working on a spreadsheet to a game of League of Legends with your stack. A full suite of custom accessories comprising the Secretlab Magpad and Cable Management Bundle League of Legends Jinx Edition make the perfect match for the much-beloved Secretlab Titan Evo League of Legends Jinx Edition chair (or even our Secretlab SKINS Jinx Edition that you can slip over your Titan Evo chair!).

