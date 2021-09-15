September 1920s Convergence Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The September 1920s Convergence begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at the details, as Niantic has now changed some aspects of the event due to player feedback.

Niantic posted the following to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

A 1920s Wizarding World Convergence has been reported. On 14 September 11 a.m. PT – 16 September 11 p.m. PT, look out for 1920s Portkey Portmanteau, which are only available during this limited time. Unlock them to face an exclusive 1920s Wizarding World Encounter!

"14 September," you know? Hey, Niantic, you're in California. Not actually at Hogwarts. Nice touch, though.

They then go on to detail the changes made to the original plan for the event:

In response to feedback, we have extended the event to start 24 hours earlier than the previously announced start date. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings. Don't forget to join the social conversation with #WizardsUnite, make sure to follow along on our official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for the latest updates, and head over to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community to discuss the game with fellow players!

I want to note here that in response to my negative review of the recent Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event that included tasks that I found prohibitively difficult, I received contact from players of the game who spoke to a bigger issue. Events like these Convergences which rely on popping Portkey Portmanteaus are even more difficult for them than the Brilliant Events due to there being an Adventure Sync issue with Androids. I hope that Niantic's updates to make this event playable from home have addressed this issue for players. We will surely know soon.