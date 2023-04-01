Seven Knights 2 Launches Immortal Lightning Empress Eileene
Netmarble has a new update for Seven Knights 2 as Immortal Lightning Empress Eileene makes her way into the game.
Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Knights 2 as they celebrate the addition of the Immortal Lightning Empress Eileene to the game. The update basically brings in a new Mythic Hero to the mix with several new abilities, as they also celebrate their arrival with a new event, a new side story, and more. Here's the full rundown from the team and a new trailer showing the character off down at the bottom.
"Eileen's story will be explored in Side Story Scenario Chapter 3 Resonating Heart, which includes stories of Eileene, Jave, Lene's family, and Eileen's revival. Other content included in this update includes exclusive equipment for Legendary Serena, as well as a Victory Outfit for April. Today's patch is also jam-packed with opportunities for players to upgrade their squad, whether you're brand new to Seven Knights 2 or a veteran player. From March 29 through April 12, players will be invited to celebrate Mythic Eileen's arrival in Seven Knights 2 with the following events."
- Celebration Carnival for Mythic Eileen's Release: Players can clear daily missions to obtain rewards, with an additional reward available for the most dedicated who complete all missions.
- Among the rewards for this event are items perfect for new players to catch up with their friends, including:
- Legendary+ hero Teo, including his Soulstone and Costume
- Legendary heroes Casper, Ruri, and Rudy
- A Legendary+ Hero Selection ticket, Legendary hero summon voucher, and Legendary pet summon voucher.
- Pet step-up summon ticket, Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher, Legendary+ Weapon/Armor selection ticket, and other rewards from missions clear.
- Active players also receive a number of rewards perfect for continuing their Summon collection including:
- Mythic Weapon Selection Ticket, Mythic Armor Summon Voucher, Legendary+ Hero Summon Voucher, Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher
- Pet items: Legendary Pet summon Voucher, Pet step-up summon ticket/Jewel summon voucher, Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragment
- Returning players should not miss this chance as well, where they can get Mythic Weapon Selection Ticket, Mythic Armor Summon Voucher, Legendary+ hero selection ticket, Legendary Pet summon Voucher, and more.
- Immortal Lightning Empress Eileen Upgrade Support & Step Up Summon Challenge Event: In celebration of Mythic Eileen's release, players can acquire various rewards that increase as your level goes up, with additional rewards being available that increase with your number of owned Summons.
- Commanders Meet Legendary+ Platin!: Platin's Special Pass can be activated using Legendary+ Platin Special Coins obtained by checking in, playing upgrade dungeons or other missions clear.
- Players can acquire various rewards such as Platin's Soulstone, Gold, and Outfit Tickets, among other rewards.