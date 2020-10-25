Seven Knights – Time Wanderer Will Launch On Switch Novermber 5th

Netmarble revealed this week that they will be releasing Seven Knights – Time Wanderer on the Nintendo Switch on November 5th, 2020. The company has been teasing this one for a while as they bring the mobile series over to a proper console, as they plan to release this one in over 40 countries due to its popularity. The company is so stoked on this one, they recently updated the official website with a ton of new information as it was basically a baren teaser site before. Now you can click the link above to see all-new information on all in-game characters, new screenshots and soundtracks, and the last chapter of the promotional webtoon for the game. Plus an all-new Features tab you can browse to see what options lay before you that other titles didn't have on mobile. The game will be available for pre-order starting on October 29th, which is super odd to us considering that's only a week from its release. But hey, if you believe in your own product and you know people are clamoring for it globally, you can do whatever you'd like.

Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – is a visually stunning, real-time and turn-based RPG based on Seven Knights Mobile, which features all-new control and battle systems as well as game content optimized for the console platform. It is a single-player RPG that has a storyline with an ending. It also provides the fun of deck building by using various heroes according to strategy. Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – focuses on the story of the eighth member of the Seven Knights, Vanessa, and her ultimate magical equipment, a sentient hourglass known as Sandy, as she embarks on a journey to return safely home after falling into the twists of space and time.