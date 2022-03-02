Several Resident Evil Titles Are Coming To Next-Gen Consonles

Capcom revealed today that they are porting over several Resident Evil titles over to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Three games have been chosen for this as we're getting RE2, RE3, and RE7 added to both consoles, each of them presented in stunning 4K graphics and given new upgrades. Such as ray tracing, high frame rates, and 3D audio to help enhance the immersion and bring the terror of all these games to life. To be clear, you're getting the modern versions of the first two, and an enhanced version of RE7. For PS5 owners, all three titles also feature engaging DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers, as well. No release date was given for these three, but we're guessing sometime in late Summer/early Fall sounds about right if they're aiming for Halloween sales.

Resident Evil 2: Based on the original genre-defining masterpiece, Resident Evil 2 has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, this reimagining of RE2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-pounding immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game. Resident Evil 3:RE3 tells the story of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she escapes from a crumbling Raccoon City and the relentless Nemesis. Capcom's proprietary RE Engine combines photorealistic visuals and a modernized control scheme with the series' intense combat and puzzle solving to deliver the action-packed final chapter of Raccoon City's collapse. Resident Evil 7 biohazard: Setting a new course for the Resident Evil series when it released, leveraging its roots while opening the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first-person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.