Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems, Shadow Articuno

Shadow Articuno Raids Begin Today In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Shadow Articuno Raids begin today in Pokémon GO. During the current Season of Hidden Gems, it will feature every Saturday.

Shadow Raids are back! Starting this Saturday, Shadow Articuno will debut in Pokémon GO Shadow Raids. Shadow Articuno was previously only available as a single encounter from either Giovanni or Special Research during certain events in the past, allowing players to get three before these Raids. Now, the major news is that Shadow Articuno can be Shiny when caught after defeating a Shadow Raid.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

Nihilego with a Shiny release June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 6th – 12th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week

Water Festival: Beach Week June 10th, 2023: Axew Community Day

Axew Community Day June 11th, 2023: The Lake Trio feature in a special Raid event to make up for a mistakenly nerfed Shiny rate during the start of this current Raid Rotation

The Lake Trio feature in a special Raid event to make up for a mistakenly nerfed Shiny rate during the start of this current Raid Rotation June 16th – 25th, 2023: Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover

Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover June 29th – July 2nd, 2023: Dark Flames event

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!