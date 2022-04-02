Shadow Latias Comes To Pokémon GO In Team GO Rocket Retreat Event

The Team GO Rocket Retreat Event teased back in March is upon us. Ahead of the event's launch at midnight, Niantic has revealed new details for this four-day event, including the reveal of a new species with Salandit and a new Shadow Legendary with Latias.

New Shadows in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here are the details straight from Niantic for the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event happening in Pokémon GO:

  • Date and time: Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at 12:00 AM to Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at 11:59 AM local time.
  • New species drop: The Alolan species Salandit and its evolution Salazzle will arrive in Pokémon GO. Note, though, that the male Salandit cannot evolve. Trainers must use 50 Salandit Candy to evolve a female Salandit into Salazzle.
  • New Shadow Legendary: Giovanni is back, finally. Trainers can complete a new Special Research questline to receive a Super Rocket Radar. This will lead to a battle with Giovanni, who is using a new Shadow Legendary that you can encounter: Shadow Latias.
  • New Shadows and new Shadow Shinies: Both Team GO Rocket Grunts and the Team GO Rocket Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will be using different Shadow Pokémon. New Shadows through Rocket Grunts include:
    • Shadow Alolan Rattata
    • Shadow Alolan Sandshrew
    • Shadow Alolan Exeggutor
    • Shadow Sudowoodo
    • Shadow Girafarig
    • Shadow Numel
    • Stay tuned for news regarding which Shadow Pokémon can be encountered as Shiny-capable Pokémon through battles with the Leaders.
  • Event Bonus:
    • Increased Team GO Rocket activity. Grunts and Leaders will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
    • We will be able to use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
  • In-game shop: For 1275 PokéCoins you can get a box featuring 10 Max Potions, 10 Max Revives, and 5 Rocket Radars. This is a great deal with those Rocket Radars, but note that it's a one-time purchase.

What has me curious is the language of the event. Rocket "Retreat"? Will Team GO Rocket leave after the event? Niantic writes:

Spurred by the influx of Pokémon in the Season of Alola, Team GO Rocket are preparing for their company-wide Team GO Rocket Retreat.

Interesting indeed!

