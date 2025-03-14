Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Shadow Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Shadow Regice in Shadow Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.

Article Summary Master Shadow Regice Raids in Pokémon GO with top counters and strategic battle techniques.

Explore Might & Mastery season with returning Mega Lucario, Swampert, and more.

Shadow Regice needs at least five trainers; maximize your chances with top counters.

Shiny odds for Shadow Legendary Pokémon remain a mystery; use Purified Gems wisely.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regice counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regice with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Fusion Flare

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Victini: Quick Attack, V-create

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Regice can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Pokémon is not currently known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!