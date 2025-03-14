Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon
Shadow Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
Defeat Shadow Regice in Shadow Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Regice Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regice counters as such:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regice with efficiency.
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Fusion Flare
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time
- Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++
- Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Victini: Quick Attack, V-create
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Regice can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Pokémon is not currently known.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.