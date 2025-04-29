Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, regirock

Shadow Regirock Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Shadow Regirock will be featured in Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO in May 2025. Use these top teams and moves to defeat this Raid.

Article Summary Discover top counters to defeat Shadow Regirock in Pokémon GO's Might & Mastery season.

Master Tier Five Raids with Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit.

Get tips for assembling effective non-Shadow and non-Mega teams.

Learn strategies for successful raids with fewer trainers and Purified Gems.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regirock, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regirock counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regirock with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Regirock can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier and will decrease the number of trainers needed. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Pokémon is not currently known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

