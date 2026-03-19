Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, sci-fi, survival, The Last Caretaker

Sharks, Mysteries, & More Arrive In The Last Caretaker's Latest Update

The Last Caretaker has been given its latest update in Early Access, as we see sharks, different bots, more mysteries, and other content

Article Summary The Last Caretaker's new update adds dangerous sharks, smarter enemies, and ocean threats to overcome.

Connect with humanity's orbital council, giving purpose and consequence to every mission and launch.

Unlock bots, custom suit options, and new locations like Shark Research Area and Rollerboi Factory.

Scavenge, craft, nurture human embryos, and survive a vast, mysterious ocean filled with secrets.

Indie game studio Channel37 has released its third update for The Last Caretaker in Early Access, as some new additions widen the horizon for the title. Chief among the new additions for the sci-fi survival-crafting game include new items to work with, new dangers such as sharks, new customizations to your suit, new bot friends to work with for help, and more. We have more details below as the update is now live.

Sharks, Bots, and Mysteries, Oh My! Welcome to Update 3 in Early Access

Curiosity Wakes marks a pivotal shift in the game's direction by shattering the silence of the heavens and unlocking the player's ability to contact humanity's distant orbital haven for the very first time. At the centre of the update is an evolution of the player's mission. Until now humanity's future has been prepared in silence by an unseen force. Curiosity Wakes begins to provide the answers. The humans you launch no longer disappear into space; every launch brings meaning, structure, and consequence to the world below.

Contact with space: The caretaker can interact with the new Council of Humanity to build vital committees that shape the life on earth surface. These committees are populated by the very humans being launched into orbit. In this way, the committee system reveals one of the ultimate purposes of the player's efforts.

The caretaker can interact with the new Council of Humanity to build vital committees that shape the life on earth surface. These committees are populated by the very humans being launched into orbit. In this way, the committee system reveals one of the ultimate purposes of the player's efforts. New and smarter threats: Ram Sharks, Laser Sharks, and waking ArchAngels add new danger to the ocean. Plus, enemies in general are more deliberate in their attacks and less predictable.

Ram Sharks, Laser Sharks, and waking ArchAngels add new danger to the ocean. Plus, enemies in general are more deliberate in their attacks and less predictable. You're not alone: players can unlock and fabricate allied support units, including Field Escort & Localized Intervention Sphere systems and Sweethearts companions.

players can unlock and fabricate allied support units, including Field Escort & Localized Intervention Sphere systems and Sweethearts companions. New Caretaker customisation: change the look of your Caretaker with numerous paint options.

change the look of your Caretaker with numerous paint options. New locations, quests, items, and upgrades: including the Shark Research Area, Rollerboi Factory, discover long-forgotten facilities, unlock new modules, extract new resources, and evolve your Caretaker along new progression systems.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities. Explore: Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals.

Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals. Discover: From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next.

From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next. Nurture: Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive.

Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive. Survive: The ocean is beautiful, but it is not safe. Rogue machines, biomechanical threats, and unknown forces seek to disrupt your mission. You must adapt, defend, and find a way forward, no matter the cost.

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