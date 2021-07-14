Shin Megami Tensei V Receives New Story Trailer

As we slowly make our way to the release date, Atlus is revealing more about the upcoming story for Shin Megami Tensei V. As Tokyo slowly starts to fade, you find yourself exploring the netherworld for a solution to a problem you're not sure how to fix. This latest trailer gets a little more in-depth with what you'll encounter as it depicts factions, friends, and the conflict between gods and demons. You also get a pretty good idea of what the game will look and play like when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. And while it isn't completely spelled out in black and white, we do get an idea of where the story is headed. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game will be released on November 12th, 2021.

In the latest entry of the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, the ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human or demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving… and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its creator, which path will you choose? Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shin Megami Tensei V — Story Trailer | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/Gu_4XMujHNE)